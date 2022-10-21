Home Cities Bengaluru

KEA: Server issues delayed registrations

The KEA server had been down since last Friday and started working on Thursday after six days.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority has attributed the delay in registration for NEET aspirants to old servers and softwares as well as manpower shortage. Talking to media persons on Thursday, Ramya S, executive director, KEA, said they are using 15-year-old servers and older versions of softwares which caused the disruptions and delays.

The KEA server had been down since last Friday and started working on Thursday after six days. Ramya said they are also facing manpower shortage post Covid and need more people for smooth work process. So far, 25,000 registrations for NEET students have been completed. Ramya also said KEA will ensure all registrations are done in time. The authority has planned to work over the Diwali weekend to compensate for the loss in the last week.

