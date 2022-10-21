Home Cities Bengaluru

PM Modi to unveil Kempegowda statue at KIA on Nov 11

The CM issued directives to make the Mruthuike collection campaign a grand success.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday held a preliminary meeting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bengaluru on November 11 during which he will be unveiling the 108-ft-tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda besides inaugurating the Terminal-2 at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan informed the meeting as a prelude to the November 11 function, ‘Banni Naada Kattona’ (let’s build the state), a campaign for the collection of sacred mud (Mruthike) from all districts will start tomorrow. This campaign must be successful and DCs, CEOs, EOs of all Taluk Panchayats, Village Accountants and PDOs must work as a team, he said. Twenty vehicles are kept ready for the collection of sacred mud and it will travel across the state to collect the mud in 15 days, he added.

The CM issued directives to make the Mruthuike collection campaign a grand success. The mud will be brought to the venue to perform a ritual where Modi will be unveiling the statue of Kempegowda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Narendra Modi Kempegowda statue KIA Bengaluru
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp