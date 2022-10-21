PM Modi to unveil Kempegowda statue at KIA on Nov 11

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday held a preliminary meeting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bengaluru on November 11 during which he will be unveiling the 108-ft-tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda besides inaugurating the Terminal-2 at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan informed the meeting as a prelude to the November 11 function, ‘Banni Naada Kattona’ (let’s build the state), a campaign for the collection of sacred mud (Mruthike) from all districts will start tomorrow. This campaign must be successful and DCs, CEOs, EOs of all Taluk Panchayats, Village Accountants and PDOs must work as a team, he said. Twenty vehicles are kept ready for the collection of sacred mud and it will travel across the state to collect the mud in 15 days, he added.

The CM issued directives to make the Mruthuike collection campaign a grand success. The mud will be brought to the venue to perform a ritual where Modi will be unveiling the statue of Kempegowda.

