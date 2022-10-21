Rain fury in Bengaluru: Trees uprooted, houses inundated, traffic hit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heavy rain which lashed Bengaluru city on Wednesday night resulted in water flooding in many low-lying areas, uprooting of trees, underpasses and roads getting filled with water, and traffic snarls. A large number of motorists were seen stranded at underpasses, under trees and bus shelters.

Many basement parking lots in apartments were also flooded and vehicles damaged. At some places manholes started overflowing. Shivananda Circle railway underpass turned into a pool. Shantinagar BMTC Bus Stand and roads in Wilson Garden were submerged in water. The areas most affected are Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Chamarajpet, Malleswaram, Yeshavantpur, Rajajinagar, KR Market, BTM, Tilak Nagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, RT Nagar, Hebbala, Hoodi and KR Puram.

The BBMP Control Room reported three incidents of trees getting uprooted. At several places, business establishments were hit hard as shops were inundated. At Russell Market, water gushed into storerooms and shops, forcing traders to shift their goods to safer places.

At Chinnappa Garden, eight homes were flooded with dirty water from nearby storm water drains. Prashanth, a resident said, “Due to encroachment on storm water drains which are already clogged, whenever it rains, houses here get flooded and despite bringing the issue to the notice of the BBMP, nothing has been done. On Wednesday night, water level rose up to two feet at my home and all groceries and electronic items like fridge were damaged. We had to shift my bedridden grandmother on her cot to the first floor. Seven other houses were also flooded.”

As Bilekahalli in Bommanahalli assembly constituency was completely flooded, local MLA Satish Reddy visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Locals complained to him that due to faulty construction of the royal canal, flooding takes place. The BBMP staff pumped out water using a pump.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that areas like HSR Layout Sector 6, Anugraha Layout, BTM Layout, Shivajinagar and surrounding areas were flooded. In all, about 56 houses got affected for a few hours as they were inundated. “The BBMP has been clearing the storm water drains and hence, despite heavy rain, there was no serious damage and no loss of life,” said Girinath.

Mahadevpura Special Commissioner Triliok Chandra, however, claimed that despite heavy rain on Wednesday night, not much flooding was reported. At TZ Apartment in Nallurhalli, a complaint was received by the BBMP. According to residents, on Balagere Main Road between Kadubeesanahalli and Varthuru, there was water on road which slowed down the traffic movement.

BENGALURU: The heavy rain which lashed Bengaluru city on Wednesday night resulted in water flooding in many low-lying areas, uprooting of trees, underpasses and roads getting filled with water, and traffic snarls. A large number of motorists were seen stranded at underpasses, under trees and bus shelters. Many basement parking lots in apartments were also flooded and vehicles damaged. At some places manholes started overflowing. Shivananda Circle railway underpass turned into a pool. Shantinagar BMTC Bus Stand and roads in Wilson Garden were submerged in water. The areas most affected are Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Chamarajpet, Malleswaram, Yeshavantpur, Rajajinagar, KR Market, BTM, Tilak Nagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, RT Nagar, Hebbala, Hoodi and KR Puram. The BBMP Control Room reported three incidents of trees getting uprooted. At several places, business establishments were hit hard as shops were inundated. At Russell Market, water gushed into storerooms and shops, forcing traders to shift their goods to safer places. At Chinnappa Garden, eight homes were flooded with dirty water from nearby storm water drains. Prashanth, a resident said, “Due to encroachment on storm water drains which are already clogged, whenever it rains, houses here get flooded and despite bringing the issue to the notice of the BBMP, nothing has been done. On Wednesday night, water level rose up to two feet at my home and all groceries and electronic items like fridge were damaged. We had to shift my bedridden grandmother on her cot to the first floor. Seven other houses were also flooded.” As Bilekahalli in Bommanahalli assembly constituency was completely flooded, local MLA Satish Reddy visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Locals complained to him that due to faulty construction of the royal canal, flooding takes place. The BBMP staff pumped out water using a pump. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that areas like HSR Layout Sector 6, Anugraha Layout, BTM Layout, Shivajinagar and surrounding areas were flooded. In all, about 56 houses got affected for a few hours as they were inundated. “The BBMP has been clearing the storm water drains and hence, despite heavy rain, there was no serious damage and no loss of life,” said Girinath. Mahadevpura Special Commissioner Triliok Chandra, however, claimed that despite heavy rain on Wednesday night, not much flooding was reported. At TZ Apartment in Nallurhalli, a complaint was received by the BBMP. According to residents, on Balagere Main Road between Kadubeesanahalli and Varthuru, there was water on road which slowed down the traffic movement.