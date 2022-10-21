Three outsourced Railway employees held, Rs 80 lakh worth drugs recovered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three outsourced employees of the Railways have been arrested by the sleuths attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on charges of peddling drugs. Hashish oil and other drugs worth Rs 80 lakh have been recovered from them.

The trio were working in the North East Frontier Railway Agartala coaching depot as A/C attendants and bedroll staff. The accused were transporting drugs from Assam in the coaches that were allotted to them. They would keep the drugs in the lockers of the coaches and were handing it to the peddlers at the Baiyappanahalli railway station.

The accused are Bappa Karde, Pintu Das and Rajesh Paul. Around 1.1 kg of hashish oil and 6 kg of ganja have been recovered from them. They have been handed over to the jurisdictional Baiyappanahalli police station.

“We suspect that the three are small fish of a bigger racket. They must be operating as delivery agents transporting drugs from Assam to Bengaluru on the behest of big time peddlers on commission basis. Two more drug peddlers connected to the case are absconding. The four mobile phones that have been recovered from the three will throw more light on the racket,” said the police.

The police also suspect that the trio must have been delivering drugs to peddlers at other railway stations enroute. The three are booked under the NDPS Act and further investigations are on.

