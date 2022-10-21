Home Cities Bengaluru

Workshop on tackling female foeticide

Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques State Nodal Officer Dr Vivek Dore said monitoring is being done at various levels to prevent embryo detection tests.

Pregnant woman

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To prevent the menace of female foeticide in the state, Health and Family Welfare Services Commissioner said the mentality of people has to be changed. Inaugurating a two-day workshop on tackling female foeticide, on Thursday, Randeep said the Health Department has already announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about centres performing gender detection tests in the state. The workshop aims to enhance the operational potential of ‘Save the Girl Child’ campaign. As many as 31 district health officers and family welfare officers are participating in it.

“We are tackling such cases through district-level operations. People also travel to neighbouring states, especially Solapur in Maharashtra, to get such tests conducted,” he said while highlighting the importance of the campaign.

Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques State Nodal Officer Dr Vivek Dore said monitoring is being done at various levels to prevent embryo detection tests. “Following complaints of embryo detection tests being carried out in Andhra Pradesh, the  National Inspection Team raided six centres in that state, bordering Kolar recently,” he added. Randeep also suggested that providing proper training to health officers and strict action against illegal centres can prevent female foeticide cases.

