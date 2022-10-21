Home Cities Bengaluru

Yeshvantpur police stn gets CCTV control room

Jnanendra said the usage of technology gives an edge in maintaining law & order and fighting against anti-social elements.

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra inaugurated the CCTV control room at the Yeshvantpur police station, which enables the police to monitor law and order situation and suspicious activities from the police station, and also pass on instructions from the  control room. This is the first such facility in Karnataka.

The facility is developed under the MLA Local Area Development fund by minister Muniratna, who represents the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. DCP (North) Vinayak Patil said 64 high-definition cameras are installed at 25 locations in the jurisdiction of the station.

“The cameras are installed at important junctions and interior areas which are sensitive and crime-prone. The police staff can monitor the situation from the police station and give necessary instructions to citizens as each location has a speaker,” Patil said, adding that the system has five years maintenance contract which will help in maintaining it well. Jnanendra said the usage of technology gives an edge in maintaining law & order and fighting against anti-social elements.

