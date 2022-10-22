Cops must be alert to tackle terror acts: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the police department should always be alert to tackle terrorism, as divisive forces are at play in all sectors of society. Taking part in Police Commemoration Day on Friday, Bommai said divisive forces have crept into all fields, and both national and international destructive forces are trying to disturb peace in society. “All policemen, including constables, should be aware of this and fight terrorism,” he said.

He also stressed that there should be no scope for corruption in the appointment of police personnel. “Karnataka is ahead of other states in providing facilities to the police. The recruitment rate is high compared to other states, with the appointment of 4,000-5,000 police personnel every year.

The confidence of the police force must rise, and appointments must take place without corruption,” Bommai said, adding that introduction of new technology and cyber crimes must be part of the police training curriculum.

Further, he said there is a need for training police inspectors and DySPs, and there are plans to set up a separate command for the same. “In the next one year, all police stations must have their own buildings, and the government will ensure it. Besides, the government has plans to bring several reforms to the department, including establishing a police museum to tell people about the sacrifices and achievements of the people,” the CM added.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Home department) Rajneesh Goel, DG & IGP Praveen Sood and others were present.

11 DIE IN LINE OF DUTY

From September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022, 264 police personnel have died in the line of duty across the country. Among them, 11 are from Karnataka. Following are the names of police staff who laid down their lives: Avinash K, PSI, Bengaluru City; Manjunatha, ASI, Hassan; Raju, ASI, Chamarajanagara; Sadashiva B, ASI, Mangaluru City; GM Malathesh, head constable, Chitradurga; Abubakkar, head constable, Mangaluru district; Basavaraj, head constable, Raichur; Anil Mulik, constable, Bengaluru City; Ningappa Boosannavar, constable, Hubballi-Dharwad City; Prasad S, constable, Chamarajanagara; Pandit Kasar, constable, Dharwad district.

