Donation order for parents of schoolkids draws flak

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s move to make parents of government schoolchildren donate to their respective schools has drawn flak from politicians and several organisations. Congress leaders like DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah hit out at the government for the decision, calling it another step towards the closure of government schools.

“Charging parents when they are in financial distress. It is unscientific and in violation of a child’s right to education,” KPCC president D K Shivakumar said in a statement.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah echoed a similar sentiment, calling the decision a way to loot poor parents. “The education department should immediately withdraw the order,” he said. The All India Democratic Students Organisation also condemned the decision, stating that it is another example of the government shirking its responsibilities towards its schools.

