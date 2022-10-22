Home Cities Bengaluru

Inspector suspended for dereliction of duty

The inspector of KR Puram police station has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The inspector of KR Puram police station has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.The police said that inspector Nandish had failed to take action against a pub that was open beyond permissible hours and serving liquor.

Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had raided the pub in the jurisdiction of KR Puram police station in the city recently and found the pub in violation of excise rules.

Inquiry
“An inquiry was conducted and it was found that the inspector Nandish had failed to discharge his duty.
Hence, he has been placed under suspension pending departmental inquiry,” the police added.

