Karnataka HC directs DGP to issue SOP for NDPS cases

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Quashing criminal proceedings against an accused for procedural lapses on part of police officers, the Karnataka High Court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to issue Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for search and seizure under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

“It is rather shocking that despite the NDPS Act, procedural irregularities are committed by police officers leading to quashing of criminal proceedings,” said Justice Suraj Govindaraj while allowing the petition filed by Mruthyunjaya of Jodipura village in Malur taluk of Kolar district.

Justice Govindaraj also directed the DGP to indicate the penalty for violation of SOP and also consider providing training to officers in this regard with the help of the National Law School of India University.
On August 9, 2017, the sub-inspector of Malur police station seized 1,100 gm of ganja and Rs 900 cash from the petitioner and filed a charge-sheet against him. Questioning this, the petitioner moved the court.

