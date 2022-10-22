Home Cities Bengaluru

Keralite family of three burn themselves alive in Bengaluru

Santosh was running a small tool manufacturing factory in Bommanahalli Industrial Area.

Published: 22nd October 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a 60-year-old industrialist, his wife and their daughter committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze at their residence in HSR Layout police station limits around 5.45 am on Friday. The deceased are Santosh, his wife Omana (55) and their daughter Anusha (18).

Santosh was running a small tool manufacturing factory in Bommanahalli Industrial Area. Losses in business and failure to repay loans are believed to be the reasons behind the suicide. The three set themselves afire after dousing themselves with kerosene.

The incident came to light after neighbours noticed thick smoke billowing out of their house. The family from Kerala had come to Bengaluru a few years ago. They were residing on the 19th Main Road at 3rd Sector in HSR Layout.

