Nine held for trespassing, demolishing school wall

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nine persons, including a woman, were arrested by High Grounds police for alleged trespassing and demolishing the compound of Kamala Bai School on Queen’s Road, while the case over ownership of the pr­operty is still pending before a court. The advocate representing the accused has written to the Chief Justice of Karnataka and police commissioner, accusing them of intervening in a civil dispute.

Police said there is a dispute over a three-acre plot on the premises of the school, and the court had recently passed a temporary injunction. However, a gang demolished compound wall of the school on Thursday night. They allegedly assaulted some members of Kamala Bai Education Trust who tried to stop them. An FIR was registered earlier too.

However, Samad Khan, the advocate, submitted a petition to the Chief Justice and police commissioner, seeking action against the police.

BENGALURU: Nine persons, including a woman, were arrested by High Grounds police for alleged trespassing and demolishing the compound of Kamala Bai School on Queen’s Road, while the case over ownership of the pr­operty is still pending before a court. The advocate representing the accused has written to the Chief Justice of Karnataka and police commissioner, accusing them of intervening in a civil dispute. Police said there is a dispute over a three-acre plot on the premises of the school, and the court had recently passed a temporary injunction. However, a gang demolished compound wall of the school on Thursday night. They allegedly assaulted some members of Kamala Bai Education Trust who tried to stop them. An FIR was registered earlier too. However, Samad Khan, the advocate, submitted a petition to the Chief Justice and police commissioner, seeking action against the police.