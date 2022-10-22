Home Cities Bengaluru

Teachers warned to improve pass percentage

If not, the department will consider replacing the teachers, it said.

Published: 22nd October 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for SSLC examination in Government HSS, Pettah ,Thiruvananthapuram

(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After coming under the scanner for poor performance in PUC and SSLC exams over the last few years, the BBMP Education Department has issued a warning to its teachers to ensure a better pass percentage at their institutions. The teachers have to make sure that 70 per cent of PU students and 80 per cent of SSLC students pass the exams. If not, the department will consider replacing the teachers, it said.

Confirming this to TNIE, department Assistant Commissioner DS Umesh said the measures are being taken to improve the quality of education in Palike schools. “We will issue a circular concerning this in a day or two,” he added.Going a step further, Special Commissioner, BBMP Welfare Measures, Ramprasat Manohar, said the BBMP has outsourced an agency to train teachers which will have an impact on their teaching. “We are confident of improvement. In case the desired results are not seen, we will go for better teaching options. The future of students at BBMP schools and colleges is important,” said Manohar.

Last year, the BBMP schools reported a pass percentage of 71.27 in SSLC exams and 66 in PUC exams.
The Palike has 33 high schools and 18 PU colleges, employing 728 contract and 180 permanent teachers. This year, 2,736 SSLC and 3,326 second PU  students will appear for exams.

The authorities have also instructed schools to deny hall tickets to students who have shortage of attendance. The Palike education department believes that students who are not attending classes regularly will not be able to clear the exams as they will not be well prepared.

