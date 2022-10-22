Home Cities Bengaluru

Tushar Girinath sends forest official back to parent department

He told officials to repair pavements, shoulder drains and clear OFC cables to enable smooth movement of pedestrians.

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday ordered that R Krishna, Assistant Conservator Of Forests of Yelahanka Zone, be sent back to his parent department. Girinath was on morning city rounds, inspecting basic infrastructure in Yelahanka.

Krishna was transferred following complaints against him from the public and MLA SR Vishwanath, that there is no cooperation from the BBMP Forest Cell, and many tree complaints remain unresolved.
The MLA told the Commissioner to speed up the Rs 198-crore Yelahanka-Doddaballapura flyover and take up the project under ‘emergency’ category. MLA Vishwanath said if this flyover project is complete, the route from Yelahanka Police Station to Sandeep Unnikrishnan Main Road will become signal-free.

The Commissioner covered the zone on foot, from NES Bus Stand to 16A Cross Service Road, Seshadripuram College Road, Sharavathi Hotel Road, Yelahanka New Town Bus Station, Sandeep Unnikrishnan Main Road and the road up to Attur ward.

He instructed officials to clear piles of tree branches placed in the middle of the road, and crush them with a shredder. He also asked officials to clear illegal sheds constructed on footpaths by building contractors, and told officials to give them notice. He told officials to repair pavements, shoulder drains and clear OFC cables to enable smooth movement of pedestrians.

