Bizarre: Thief enters house in Indiranagar, ends life in prayer room

Police said that he had been arrested earlier by the JB Nagar police in 2006 in another case of burglary.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 03:12 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents of a posh house in Indiranagar, who returned from Amsterdam after two weeks on Thursday, found both the front and back door locked from inside. They saw that the lights were on, and informed the police. When officers arrived, they peeped through the window, and saw the body of a man hanging in a room.

Dileep Kumar alias Dileep Bahadur, was a habitual thief, who had entered the house located on 5th Main of Indiranagar through the back door around 10pm on Wednesday. The 46-year-old, who hails from Assam, began rummaging for valuables, but there was nothing. So, he went off to sleep. On Thursday morning, he took a bath and began searching again for something to steal. There was nothing to eat even.

Police said that he had been arrested earlier by the JB Nagar police in 2006 in another case of burglary. “We suspect that the thief feared getting caught, and committed suicide. If he had actually come to steal something, he would have left Wednesday late night. The mystery is what made him stay in the house, and commit suicide in the puja room. His family members said that he had mental issues,” said an officer. Indiranagar police have filed a case of unnatural death.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

