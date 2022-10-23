Home Cities Bengaluru

Crushed by tree, folk artiste battles for life

The incident that occurred on October 12 came to light only now.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a rain-related incident, folk artiste and harmonium virtuoso Narasimha Murthy was critically injured after coming under a falling peepal tree when he was returning home on his two-wheeler at Hesaraghatta. The incident that occurred on October 12 came to light only now.

The artiste, who is around 50 years old, has become immobile and is battling for life at a private hospital in Frazer Town. Raghu, a victim’s relative, said Murthy has two sons, who are doing menial jobs. “The family’s financial condition is bad. Ironically, neither the Hesaraghatta Gram Panchayat nor the MLA’s office is aware of the incident. The Soldevnahalli police have registered a complaint,” he said.

MR Shivaraju, an egg merchant, survived by a whisker as the tree fell just 10 feet in front of him. He said, “As the area has been receiving heavy rain, old trees and branches are falling. That day, the peepal tree got uprooted and crushed a man. I was shocked as it happened right before my eyes.

Immediately, the villagers called for an ambulance and with the help of others, I put the injured man in the vehicle.” Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath said that he can arrange for the reimbursement of treatment cost if the family meets him and submits the original bills. “There is a provision and I can get up to 40 per cent of the amount spent on his treatment,” he added.

