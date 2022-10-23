Exhibition on using tech for conservation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trying to break out of the mould of a regular school exhibition, Sophia High School is organising a science exhibition — Evolet — over the weekend. Among the many exhibits was a live turtle donated to the exhibition by the convent running the school, to show the importance of conserving natural habitats.

The exhibition was headed and curated by Class 12 students of the all-girls school, wherein topics on artificial intelligence, waste management, sustainability, technology and biotechnology were brought to life. Apart from the live turtle, exhibits included a life-sized mammoth sculpture, a ‘haunted house’ made up of recycled and sustainable materials, several AI iterations like a maze robot, and an escape room.

“The exhibition is to showcase various ways of using the very technology that has been a slow poison, to salvage the home that we have nearly destroyed. It was to emphasise on the use of waste products thereby inclining towards a sustainable world,” a statement released by the school said.

The exhibition also included ‘Technopolis’, a concept model of a smart city, which promised to solve problems faced due to pollution. Also on show are are models of a green building, ‘Cybertecture’ and a Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR, an electric car.

