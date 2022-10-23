Malayali family's suicide pact: Cops seek help from cyber team

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HSR Layout Police, investigating a case in which three members of a family burnt themselves alive on Friday, have sought the assistance of cyber crime sleuths to retrieve data from the mobile phones that were found at the scene of the incident. As the mobile phones were completely burnt, police are still looking at the possibility of retrieving some data which might throw some light on the reason behind the incident.

Santosh, a businessman who was running a tool manufacturing factory at Bommanahalli Industrial Area, his wife Omana, 55, a homemaker, and their daughter Anusha, 18, were found burnt to death at their residence in HSR Layout early Friday morning.

The police have not found any suicide note from the spot. The bodies of the three were handed over to their family members who came from Palakkad in Kerala, on Saturday. It has also come to light that the three had survived a major accident near Athibele on Hosur Road two years ago when their car was hit by a speeding lorry.

They were also in the process of moving to a different house and had informed the house owner about it. The police say the incident might have taken place between 5.20 am and 6.05 am. The family had locked the grilled doors from inside before taking the extreme step.

None of the relatives are aware of the reason behind the suicides as the victims were not in touch with them. Police have also found that Santosh had some financial commitments.





(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

