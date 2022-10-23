Home Cities Bengaluru

Man found dead with injuries to head, private parts

A weaver was found dead on the terrace of his house at Kondappa Layout in Yelahanka with injuries to his private parts, head and other areas.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A weaver was found dead on the terrace of his house at Kondappa Layout in Yelahanka with injuries to his private parts, head and other areas. Chandrashekar, 33, the victim, hailed from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, and had been in the city for the last eight years.

The victim and his wife, Shwetha, were staying at a rented house in a three-storey building in Kondappa Layout. Around 8.45pm on Friday, he was found murdered. Rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

The victim’s brother-in-law Bhaskar has accused Lokesh, who is also from Hindupur, of stalking Shwetha before she got married. Even after her wedding, Lokesh has been after her, he alleged, but she was distancing herself. Lokesh allegedly sent lewd messages to her, for which, a complaint was filed against him at Hindupur.

Unable to bear the harassment, the family had sent the couple to Bengaluru. The police are questioning Shwetha to know what transpired, that led to her husband’s death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp