Man found dead with injuries to head, private parts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A weaver was found dead on the terrace of his house at Kondappa Layout in Yelahanka with injuries to his private parts, head and other areas. Chandrashekar, 33, the victim, hailed from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, and had been in the city for the last eight years.

The victim and his wife, Shwetha, were staying at a rented house in a three-storey building in Kondappa Layout. Around 8.45pm on Friday, he was found murdered. Rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

The victim’s brother-in-law Bhaskar has accused Lokesh, who is also from Hindupur, of stalking Shwetha before she got married. Even after her wedding, Lokesh has been after her, he alleged, but she was distancing herself. Lokesh allegedly sent lewd messages to her, for which, a complaint was filed against him at Hindupur.

Unable to bear the harassment, the family had sent the couple to Bengaluru. The police are questioning Shwetha to know what transpired, that led to her husband’s death.

