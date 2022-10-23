Subways near Vidhana Soudha shut due to seepage

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two pedestrian subways on Raj Bhavan Road and near Basava Bhavan, built by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in 2010, may collapse soon as there is heavy water seepage from their retaining walls, said engineers.

The New Sunday Express found out that the subways that were built to prevent people from walking on Rajbhavan Road and between the Vidana Soudha West Gate and Chalukya Circle have been closed because of poor maintenance. These walkways now have two feet of water.

Home Guard Mamatha, who is stationed at the subways, says the walkways have been shut for the last two months. Two pumps have been installed there to bail out water twice a day. Executive Engineer, Technical Engineering Cell, BBMP, Jayasimha said, “The seepage was noticed only this year as there was heavy rain. Due to percolation of water from open fields like Golf Course, Planetarium and also the Legislators’ Home, the water is seeping from the walls into the subways.”

He said, “We can’t avoid seepage. We will put pumps inside the subways and install auto level indicators to take water out. We will not allow the subways to be flooded. The work will be taken up and completed in a month or two.” The subways were built at a cost of Rs 1 crore each.

