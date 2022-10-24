Bursting the bubble 

Hiya Takal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: What’s a Deepavali without some fireworks and crackers? While many still look forward to the festival burst crackers, the recent circular issued by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to limit the busting of crackers between 8-10 pm, has turned out to be a spoilsport for many. The issue came in an attempt to curb the increasing air pollution during the festival. While many Bengalureans are happy with the new restrictions, since it lessens noise and air pollution, many others expressed discontent with the regulations.

Madhan Chakravarthy, firecracker wholesaler, points out many burst crackers according to an auspicious time, and due to the latest restriction this might be a huge hit to their business. “It is going to be beneficial for the city but it will affect the rituals of several communities as Bengaluru is the home to a mix of different cultures. While some start their Deepavali celebration by bursting crackers early in the morning, some burn them only before or after the puja is done. Therefore, people might need to take a call between sticking to their rituals or saving the place they are residing in,” says Chakravarthy.

Sashi Kumar, a another firecrackers dealer from north Bengaluru feels that despite its positive impact on the environment, the restrictions may lose them crucial business. “In terms of the business, the sale would decrease but at least the burning of crackers has not been banned totally rather they have set up a time which is a concession for the firecracker sellers.”

Meanwhile, Chandni Patel, a post-graduate student from the city felt that restricting when people can burst crackers would minimise distractions to commuters and office goes. “A lot of people from my experience, keep on bursting crackers way after 10 pm, sometimes at midnight, around 2-3 am. The 8-10 pm span is perfect as neither will it affect the office goers commute nor will it affect the sleep schedule of anyone,” she adds.

Similarly, Byapti Dhar, a senior associate at Deloitte, wants the restrictions to be extended to other festivals where crackers are burnt. “It’s going to bring in a change and even though it’s a tiny step, if it can be maintained over the long run for other festivals or ceremonies where crackers are used, it can bring in a significant change. It would have been better if it was banned completely but as several cultures and traditional beliefs are interlinked with this, putting up a time barrier is going to work pretty well if the citizens manage to maintain it by considering the intensity of the situation,” she says.



