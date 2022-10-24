Home Cities Bengaluru

Unable to bear harassment, 25-year-old newly wed teacher commits suicide

Alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws drove a newly-wed teacher to end her life in Puttenahalli police station limits.

Published: 24th October 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws drove a newly-wed teacher to end her life in Puttenahalli police station limits. The victim Niharika (25) hailed from Mysuru and was working as a teacher in a private school. Her husband, Karthik, works with a bank and the couple lived in an apartment in Thippareddy Layout.

The police said that Niharika and Karthik were in love and got married in June. However, differences cropped up and Karthik allegedly started harassing her over trivial issues and also restricted her from going out. His parents and sisters also allegedly  harassed Niharika, who had informed her father about the harassment. 

A few months ago, her father Shivalingaradhya had visited his daughter’s family and had asked them not to harass her. “However, unable to bear the harassment, Niharika deserted her husband and was living in her cousin’s house. Karthik had persuaded her to return home a few days ago. On Saturday, she wanted to go to the school as there was some programme but Karthik and her in-laws had stopped her. Niharika 
was upset over this and informed the same to her cousin over the phone.

Late in the evening, she hanged herself from the fan in her room. The incident came to light when her cousin, who tried contacting her, called Karthik after she didn’t answer the calls. Karthik informed the cousin that Niharika had died after which the latter’s family members rushed to her house,” the police said. The police have taken up a case against Karthik and his family and are on the lookout for them as they are absconding. Meanwhile, Niharika’s eyes were donated by her parents.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress help is available at SAHAI (080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm) and 104 Arogya Sahayavani  available 24/7.)

Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
