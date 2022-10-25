BU officials order ‘illegal’ occupants to vacate campuses  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to reduce the presence of the public within the Bangalore University campus, officials have started to crack the whip on those who are alleged to be illegally staying in BU campuses. The university released a notice following several complaints regarding frequent conflicts and poor infrastructure. It stated that there had been disturbances from students who had graduated, remaining on campus, despite not having permission to do so. In light of this, BU issued notice to all illegal occupants, demanding that they vacate immediately.

“The illegal occupants are contributing to a non-conducive environment in the hostels. This is also leading to a rampant overuse of basic facilities and damage of infrastructure, as well as students fearing for their safety,” the circular stated. The university has threatened legal action against anyone staying in its hostels illegally. The order comes shortly after a circular was issued by the varsity to set an appointment with the vice-chancellor and registrar in order to meet them, which was met with widespread criticism.

Students warn of stir over compensation to Shilpa kin

Following the untimely death of Shilpa Shree, the BU student who was run over by a BMTC bus, concerns have been raised by students regarding compensation due to her kin. Shilpa breathed her last in the early hours of Sunday, after fighting for her life for two weeks, following the accident.

