Can there be a Bengaluru without killer craters?

BENGALURU: Mention “poor roads”, and any Bengalurean will have visions of a road peppered with potholes. Not just potholes, they are “killer potholes”, which have actually claimed lives of people! At least seven two-wheeler riders have died on city roads over the last year due to potholes. Many more have broken limbs and sustained bruises, feeling luckier to be alive.

A 47-year-old woman, Uma Devi, who was riding the pillion with her daughter, died when a KSRTC bus ran over her after her daughter lost control of the scooter and fell, trying to avoid a pothole near Lulu Mall in Binnypet on Oct 17.

According to records with the BBMP, there are over 7,000 potholes in Bengaluru. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath claimed that the Palike has fixed 22,000 potholes, of which 7,000 reappeared.

Bengalureans are not convinced. They wonder what it would take for BBMP and state government to maintain city roads to ensure that they remain durable come rain, hail or high water. High Court’s orders to BBMP to fill potholes, too, seem to be falling on deaf ears.

“Multiple PILs have been filed; complaints registered, requests made, accidents have occurred with casualties; and yet, the government and BBMP engineers are unmoved. They should be terminated from service. I fractured my leg due to a pothole, and filed a complaint with BBMP, but still nothing was done,” laments Dilip D, a resident of Rajajinagar.

As per data on the BBMP’s ‘Fix My Street’ app, as on October 19, 2022, there were 27,875 potholes, of which 14,517 were filled and 4,616 complaints rejected. The BBMP blames heavy rain for potholes reappearing, while infrastructure experts point fingers at lack of will, cheap material and rampant corruption.

The worst stretches are Varthur Lake Bund Road, Sumanahalli Flyover, Magadi Road, LB Shastri Nagar 2nd Cross ward road, KG Halli Main Road, Okalipuram Junction to Sujatha Theatre Road, Shivaji Road, Mysuru Road near Sirsi Circle, Wilson Garden 12th Cross Road, Chunchaghatta Main Road, and JP Nagar 7th Phase, among others.

D Prasad, Member, Indian Road Congress (IRC), said potholes are not filled as per IRC standards. “Every 5 metres, there should be a drain outlet that should not be clogged. There should be a scientific study for every road project,” he says. However, Smart City Roads have survived rain. Officials claim, “95% of the work is done and roads are intact. Ducts are put on both sides for cables and Bescom and BWSSB pipes, hence there is no damage. They stay good for four years.”

HOW TO FIX A POTHOLE

According to traffic expert MN Shreehari, there is no standard mechanism to fix potholes and that is why potholes reappear. As per rules, tack coat and seal coat has to be done to fix potholes. Tack coat is a procedure in which the bonding has to be done between existing surface and new material by using bitumen mix, jelly and fine sand which should be heated to 160 degrees Celsius. The bitumen mix alone has to be 5.5 per cent of the weight and added layer by layer. It should be tamped at least 50 to improve the density of the material. Finally, the extra surface should be scrapped to maintain the level.

