Home Cities Bengaluru

Can there be a Bengaluru without killer craters?

Indian Road Congress standards not maintained while filling them, says expert 

Published: 25th October 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mention “poor roads”, and any Bengalurean will have visions of a road peppered with potholes. Not just potholes, they are “killer potholes”, which have actually claimed lives of people! At least seven two-wheeler riders have died on city roads over the last year due to potholes. Many more have broken limbs and sustained bruises, feeling luckier to be alive.

A 47-year-old woman, Uma Devi, who was riding the pillion with her daughter, died when a KSRTC bus ran over her after her daughter lost control of the scooter and fell, trying to avoid a pothole near Lulu Mall in Binnypet on Oct 17.

According to records with the BBMP, there are over 7,000 potholes in Bengaluru. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath claimed that the Palike has fixed 22,000 potholes, of which 7,000 reappeared.

Bengalureans are not convinced. They wonder what it would take for BBMP and state government to maintain city roads to ensure that they remain durable come rain, hail or high water. High Court’s orders to BBMP to fill potholes, too, seem to be falling on deaf ears.

“Multiple PILs have been filed; complaints registered, requests made, accidents have occurred with casualties; and yet, the government and BBMP engineers are unmoved. They should be terminated from service. I fractured my leg due to a pothole, and filed a complaint with BBMP, but still nothing was done,” laments Dilip D, a resident of Rajajinagar.  

As per data on the BBMP’s ‘Fix My Street’ app, as on October 19, 2022, there were 27,875 potholes, of which 14,517 were filled and 4,616 complaints rejected. The BBMP blames heavy rain for potholes reappearing, while infrastructure experts point fingers at lack of will, cheap material and rampant corruption.

The worst stretches are Varthur Lake Bund Road, Sumanahalli Flyover, Magadi Road, LB Shastri Nagar 2nd Cross ward road, KG Halli Main Road, Okalipuram Junction to Sujatha Theatre Road, Shivaji Road, Mysuru Road near Sirsi Circle, Wilson Garden 12th  Cross Road, Chunchaghatta Main Road, and JP Nagar 7th Phase, among others. 

D Prasad, Member, Indian Road Congress (IRC), said potholes are not filled as per IRC standards. “Every 5 metres, there should be a drain outlet that should not be clogged. There should be a scientific study for every road project,” he says. However, Smart City Roads have survived rain. Officials claim, “95% of the work is done and roads are intact. Ducts are put on both sides for cables and Bescom and BWSSB pipes, hence there is no damage. They stay good for four years.” 

HOW TO FIX A POTHOLE

According to traffic expert MN Shreehari, there is no standard mechanism to fix potholes and that is why potholes reappear. As per rules, tack coat and seal coat has to be done to fix potholes. Tack coat is a procedure in which the bonding has to be done between existing surface and new material by using bitumen mix, jelly and fine sand which should be heated to 160 degrees Celsius. The bitumen mix alone has to be 5.5 per cent of the weight and added layer by layer. It should be tamped at least 50 to improve the density of the material. Finally, the extra surface should be scrapped to maintain the level. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP KSRTC
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp