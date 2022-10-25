Changing Spaces

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the Bengaluru Bird Day at the Bangalore International Centre earlier this month, bird enthusiast and city-based Prashanth Bhadrinath gave a unique presentation wherein he analysed how the landscapes of Bengaluru and that of the wider region have changed over the last few decades using stills from old Kannada movies.

Comparing backgrounds of various scenes from movies that came out between 1967 and 1982 to still images that he has collated over the last twenty years, Bhadrinath gave audiences a unique take on Bengaluru’s transformation.

“There are so many studies where the details and narratives, including habitat features, are. They’re both qualitative and quantitative. But not everybody will read scientific papers. For the larger audience, terms in scientific papers might not make sense, so they might not take away much from it. But when you show them visuals, they get glimpses, a kind of peek into the past from a safe location,” he says.

Bhadrinath says that he chose to use old Kannada movies because there aren’t many photographs documenting the city from that era, given the high expenses associated with photography at the time. “Nowadays we have the luxury of using digital technology but back then you didn’t have the luxury to take many pictures, maybe one or two in a given location and such,” he explains.

Having been an avid bird watcher for over twenty years, Bhadrinath says he is also keenly interested by lakes and hillocks present around Bengaluru, which led to his hobby of collating still images. Going by his experience, he says that despite the city’s transformation over the last few decades, many important green places have remained practically unchanged. “I wouldn’t say that the most important places have vanished from the city. Places like Cubbon Park, Lal Bagh, the smaller parks, and the weekends still exist, just as they existed in the 60s and 70s. If you look at all those stills from the presentation, they remain more or less unchanged,” he explains.

Rather than changes within the city itself, Bhadrinath feels that the changes to its periphery over the years have had a drastic impact on wildlife, especially birds. “As everyone knows, the city has grown beyond its original limits, with places that were once farmlands now falling within city limits. And this has a prominent impact on bird life. Because birds are not just dependent on parks and wetlands, they also need farmlands, orchards, plantations for food,” he explains.

Over the years, populations of bird species, both migratory and indigenous species have declined in the city. One of the reasons for this decline could be attributed to the loss of feeding areas. “If the surrounding farmland does not exist, many of those migratory birds don’t have anywhere to feed. So, they may just have been roosting there in places like Lal Bagh and then probably fly out to other areas for feeding. But with changes to the city’s periphery, that may not happen. And it doesn’t really make sense for these birds to roost in the city,” he concludes.

