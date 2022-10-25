Sparkling Styles

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani dazzle in shimmery sarees while Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif go for sheer sarees... B-town celebrities’ lookbook for this festive season can easily fit into your style inspiration. But one thing is for sure, it was comfort ruling the list for all of them.

According to Shreya Yadav, if there is anything that can be at par with the spark of the Deepavali then it would be the shine of velvets, shimmer and sequin fabrics, which are the top picks of the season. “There is the phrase which always trends during Deepavali, ‘don’t burst pathaka, be a pathaka’. With a whole lot of shine in the fabric that ladies are picking, the phrase is absolutely true,” laughs Yadav. “But jokes apart, sequin is something Manish Malhotra is known for and at his Deepavali party you can see how one can use that fabric in an elegant way yet create all the drama,” says Yadav.

Aswathi Balakrishnan, a city-based fashion influencer, says unlike earlier when people use to wear heavy outfits for the festival, but now they have moved to the ‘easy breezy’ ones. “For example an embellishment top, with a voluminous bottom wear, which is comfortable yet you are making a statement,” says Balakrishnan, adding that she usually goes for contemporary styles. One of the easy things to go for is a crop top, which Balakrishnan says is something that has started emerging in late 2020 and can be easily paired with the traditional outfits.

There is a lot of attention shifted towards jewellery. “Even if you are wearing something very basic, you can accessories with statement jewellery, clutches and juttis. Moreover, it is comfort over just fashion. People are a lot into dancing the night away, having a great time without worring about how to put the pallu,” says Balakrishnan, adding that there are a lot of pantsuits in brocade works and a lot of mirror work. She further adds, “a lot of people have moved from wearing a traditional saree to a pre-draped saree which have come out super handy.”

Sanjeevani N, a communication professional, agrees. “When it comes to sarees I am a traditionalist. This Deepavali is the first time I tried my hand in a pre-draped saree and it has broken my entire pre-conceived notion about it,” says Sanjeevani, who wore a pre-draped saree from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur.

Velvets and silk are also the top picks for men confirms fashion designer Ramesh Dembla. “Kurtas are of course favourite among men but it also depends on how you up the style quotient in it. For this season, men are going for kurtas which has a mix blend of silk and velvet. Men are also going to kurtas with heavy chikankari work,” says Dembla.

