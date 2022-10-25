Traffic cops take to filling potholes on Bengaluru's JB Nagar Rd  

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With traffic increasing on one side and motorists finding it difficult to commute on the pothole-riddled main road in Jeevan Bima Nagar, traffic police have taken up the responsibility of filling at least half a dozen potholes on JB Nagar Main Road.

Puttaswamaiah, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Jeevan Bima Nagar Traffic Police, told TNIE that the potholes were small and due to rain, their size increased and it became difficult to manage traffic during peak hours as vehicles were moving slowly due to potholes.

“No mishap has taken place so far, but there is a lot of inconvenience to motorists. As it is festival time and BBMP workers are on leave, pothole filling may take time, so we managed to get construction workers to the area and covered six big potholes,” said sources in the Traffic Police.

This is not the first time traffic police personnel have taken up civil works like filling potholes. Earlier too, such reports have surfaced. Although traffic police personnel may have covered potholes, according to experts, it is not the right thing and the road may become worse as materials like debris and others may result in further damage.

“Traffic Police have to see to it that traffic is not impacted, so whenever there are potholes and municipality delays, they use construction waste or debris, which is not a solution to potholes,” said transport expert MN Sreehari.

Recently, a pothole claimed the life of 47-year-old Uma Devi, while her daughter slipped and fell near Sujata Theatre in Malleswaram Traffic police limits.

According to the Palike, over 27,000 potholes have been reported in the ‘Fix My Street’ application, and it has already filled up 14,000-plus potholes. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath had said the Palike spends around Rs 30 cr to fill potholes and the craters increased due to heavy rain.

