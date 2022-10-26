Home Cities Bengaluru

After Congress, BJP defies BBMP poster ban

After the Congress, the BJP has now blatantly flouted BBMP rules and High Court directives banning putting up of posters and banners in public places.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Congress, the BJP has now blatantly flouted BBMP rules and High Court directives banning putting up of posters and banners in public places. Flexes of BJP leader Vivek Reddy wishing people on Diwali have been put up near South End Circle in Jayanagar, while Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s posters are dotting Palace Road.

Three days ago, the Union minister handed over appointment letters to youths in Bengaluru as part of the Centre’s Rozar Yojana. And to mark the event, flexes honouring Joshi were put up from Mysuru Bank Circle till Maharani College Circle on Palace Road.

Similarly, BJP leader Reddy’s posters were put up on Metro pillars between South End and RV Road in Jayanagar. Reddy is also the president of advocate association in Bengaluru. Last month, supporters of Congress leader and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad put up posters in the iconic Russell market, wishing him on his birthday. 

Shanthinagar MLA N A Harris also put up banners wishing Mallikarjun Kharge on being appointed AICC president on Old Airport Road. BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) RL Deepak said that clear instructions were given to officers of respective areas to remove the flexes and banners. 

