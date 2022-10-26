Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kidnapped bizman’s son saved in 12 hours, two held

The accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore & 15 kg gold

Published: 26th October 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vijayanagar police rescued the kidnapped son of a furniture businessman in 12 hours and arrested two men who had demanded Rs 1 crore cash and 15 kg gold for his release. The accused are Anand Kumar G, a resident of KR Puram, and Azhar Pasha of Hale Guddadahalli.

The police said that Vikas Bohra (38), a resident of ASO Layout in Hampinagar, was kidnapped on Sunday and his father Mahendra Kumar had filed a complaint. Kumar runs Chandan Engineering Industries, which manufactures furniture in Akkipet. 

On Sunday afternoon, Bohra informed his father that some persons were calling him repeatedly and told him they wanted to place an order for furniture, and hence he was going to Uttarahalli to meet them. Bohra left around 4.30 pm while Kumar received a call from an unknown number at 7.30 pm.

The caller claimed he had kidnapped Bohra. When Kumar insisted that he needs to talk to his son, the person disconnected the call. “The abductors called Kumar again and demanded Rs 1 crore in cash and 15 kg gold for the safe release of his son. 

Immediately, Kumar alerted the police and special teams were formed to trace the abductors. Investigation revealed that Bohra was kidnapped from Uttarahalli and taken to Malavalli in the Mandya district. A team rushed there and rescued Bohra within 12 hours after the matter was reported to the police,” the police added.

Further, the police said 10 people were involved in the kidnap and the prime accused, who is absconding, knew about Kumar’s business and financial status and he had orchestrated the abduction. “Efforts are on to trace him and seven others,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kidnap Arrest
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp