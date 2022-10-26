Bengaluru: Kidnapped bizman’s son saved in 12 hours, two held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vijayanagar police rescued the kidnapped son of a furniture businessman in 12 hours and arrested two men who had demanded Rs 1 crore cash and 15 kg gold for his release. The accused are Anand Kumar G, a resident of KR Puram, and Azhar Pasha of Hale Guddadahalli.

The police said that Vikas Bohra (38), a resident of ASO Layout in Hampinagar, was kidnapped on Sunday and his father Mahendra Kumar had filed a complaint. Kumar runs Chandan Engineering Industries, which manufactures furniture in Akkipet.

On Sunday afternoon, Bohra informed his father that some persons were calling him repeatedly and told him they wanted to place an order for furniture, and hence he was going to Uttarahalli to meet them. Bohra left around 4.30 pm while Kumar received a call from an unknown number at 7.30 pm.

The caller claimed he had kidnapped Bohra. When Kumar insisted that he needs to talk to his son, the person disconnected the call. “The abductors called Kumar again and demanded Rs 1 crore in cash and 15 kg gold for the safe release of his son.

Immediately, Kumar alerted the police and special teams were formed to trace the abductors. Investigation revealed that Bohra was kidnapped from Uttarahalli and taken to Malavalli in the Mandya district. A team rushed there and rescued Bohra within 12 hours after the matter was reported to the police,” the police added.

Further, the police said 10 people were involved in the kidnap and the prime accused, who is absconding, knew about Kumar’s business and financial status and he had orchestrated the abduction. “Efforts are on to trace him and seven others,” the police added.

