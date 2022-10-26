Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Traffic Police conduct drive against auto drivers

The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday conducted a special drive against autorickshaw drivers who were demanding excess fares, refusing to go for hire etc.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday conducted a special drive against autorickshaw drivers who were demanding excess fares, refusing to go for hire etc. In total, 1,116 autos were booked --  312 for demanding extra fare, 270 for refusing to go on hire and 532 for other cases. 

Traffic policemen in mufti conducted the special drive in different parts of the city. They fined auto drivers and seized vehicles for violating rules. In Chamarajpet, 28 cases were booked for overcharging which was 
the highest, followed by 18 in Sadashivanagar and 15 in High Grounds and Malleswaram limits. 

After the issue of aggregator autos charging exorbitant amounts, the citizens had recently complained that other auto drivers too were overcharging. Isha Rautela, a professional, complained that auto fares are extremely high. After the Road Transport Department intervened, the fares came down, but auto drivers did not accept the order as it was not profitable for them. Rautela said both aggregator and other autos are inconvenient and it is increasingly getting difficult to find the three-wheelers during emergencies. 

A member of the Peace Auto Union, Syed Ateeq Ahmed, said that earlier, auto drivers used to 
get trained on maintaining proper etiquette, riding on hire and ensuring the safety of passengers, but over time no training is being given. Many auto drivers have become greedy and are charging higher fares, refusing to go by meter and even charging extra over the meter fare, he added.

