Beware of the photos you post on apps, warn cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North East CEN police arrested a 37-year-old man for blackmailing a woman, demanding Rs 30 lakh, failing which he threatened to upload her nude pictures and videos on social media.

The victim is said to have received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, claiming to have her nude pictures and videos. As the person was unknown to her, she did not heed him. The accused sent her the videos and pictures, stating that it was just a sample, and demanded money. She immediately filed a complaint, following which police arrested him last Saturday, based on technical investigations.

The accused, B Mahantesh, a resident of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, is a relative of the victim, aged around 35 years. The victim had an account with a subscription-based application. The subscribers get money for every video or picture they share on the app.

The videos and pictures she had posted on the app were live, and the accused also had an account with the same app. He had screen recordings and taken screenshots of the victim when she was live. He is suspected to have threatened her to have a relationship with him, and when she refused, he started blackmailing her and kept his identity concealed. She refused to give money and approached the CEN police.

An officer on the investigation team said people should be careful of applications which pay them money for videos and pictures they post. “The accused managed to get the victim’s videos and pictures through a subscription-based app. The subscribers get paid for every video they post. The accused, who has no specific job, was remanded in judicial custody,” said Anoop A Shetty, DCP, North East Division.

