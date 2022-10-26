Cold-cough-fever? Get tested and isolate, advises health dept

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department has issued an advisory for the new sub-variants of Omicron, BQ.1, BA.2.3.2 apart from XBB, found in neighbouring Maharashtra last week, for the ongoing festive season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava. The department has advised that festivities be held outdoors as much as possible, and the use of face masks in indoor places with air conditioning. People with symptoms of cough, cold and fever are advised to get tested at the nearest centre, and self-isolate. People due for booster and precautionary doses must get vaccinated, especially those aged over 60 and with comorbidities. Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) like coughing and sneezing into folded elbows, washing hands with soap and water, and avoiding close contact with symptomatic people should be followed. The department has also advised using green crackers in the larger interest of public health and safety.