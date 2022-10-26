Karnataka: Despite calendar of events, depts fail to follow own schedule  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the Higher Education and School Education and Literacy departments have promoted a more streamlined approach to education with the introduction of their calendar of events, every stage has seen some hitch or another.

Both departments, as well as the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), had announced a calendar of events for their respective academic years and processes. However, none of the departments have been successful in sticking to their own calendars, leading to confusion among many parents and students.

Most notable of all has been KEA that had to rehaul their entire Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) calendar following the recent KCET repeaters court case. But, despite the case being resolved and the calendar having been revised, the authority is yet to stick to their own timetable.

Dates for download of verification slips, document verification and seat allotment have all been postponed several times since the initial publishing of the revised timetable. While previously seat allotment was to be published on October 17 and editing of option entries was open till October 13, this has now been postponed to October 28 and October 26, respectively, an almost two-week delay.

KEA’s usage of older servers and severe technical glitches has also significantly contributed to the problem, with many taking to social media to complain. Meanwhile, failure to address concerns immediately in terms of timetables for the school education department, has led to several last-minute changes, including the recent postponement of end semester examinations the day before they were to start on October 17.

