28-year-old techie falls to death from 25th floor in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old unemployed techie reportedly jumped to his death from the 25th floor of an upscale residential apartment complex in Konanakunte on Bannerghatta Road. The incident happened around 1 am on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Prashanth Singh. The police suspect that Singh must have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The victim, who was unemployed, used to have frequent arguments with his family members.

A few minutes before taking the extreme step, he had a fight with his family members. After returning to his room, he jumped to his death from the 25th floor of the apartment where he stayed with his family. “The victim was recently married. He is suspected to have been addicted to alcohol and regularly picked up fights with his family who objected to his drinking habit.

We have taken up a case on the basis of a complaint filed by Brahma Dev Singh, a relative of the victim. The family has not accused anybody for Prashanth’s death,” said a police officer. A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered by the police. The body was shifted to Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for postmortem.

