Air, noise pollution rise in Bengaluru, districts during Deepavali fest

BENGALURU: Despite the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board mandating the timing for bursting of firecrackers during the three-day Deepavali festivities, Bengaluru as well as many districts registered a rise in air and noise pollution. According to data released by the board on Thursday, an increase in nose pollution level was recorded in 11 manual stations in Bengaluru and 23 district stations that were set up for the festival period. However, eight online stations in Bengaluru recorded a decrease in noise pollution.

The noise pollution level ranged between 70- 93.8 decibels against the standard limit of 50-75 decibels. As per the report, the 11 stations which recorded a rise in noise level are: Anekal, HSR layout, Sarjapur, Ramanagara, Jayanagar, Indiranagar, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Devanahalli, Nelamangala and Mahadevapura.

The three stations which recorded a decrease in noise level are: Vijayanagar, Peenya and Doddaballapur. The 23 district stations are: Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkodi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Belagavi , Karwar, Chikkamagalur, Udupi, Davangare, Hassan, Chamrajanagara, Mysuru Urban, Mandya, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Koppal, Bidar, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Mangaluru and Kalaburgi.

The five stations which recorded a decrease in noise pollution level are Bagalkote, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Ballari and Raichur. The air quality index in seven stations in Bengaluru was average. The AQI in Hebbal was 156 (moderate), at City Railway Station 105 (moderate), Jayanagar 257 (poor), Mysore Road 313 (very poor), Nimhans 101 (Moderate), Central Silk Board 263 (poor). The AQI level was satisfactory (92) at Sanegurvanahalli, and moderate at Chikkaballapur, Belagavi and Mangaluru, with AQI reading of 152, 175 and 121, respectively.

6 LOSE EYESIGHT DUE TO FIRE CRACKERS

Bengaluru: As many as six people lost complete vision and around 100 others sustained minor to severe injuries due to bursting of fire crackers during Deepavali celebrations in Bengaluru from Sunday till Thursday. Narayana Nethralaya saw 53 cases, the highest in the hospital since 2018. Of these, six patients had eye injuries, 13 were treated as in-patients, and the remaining were minor cases.

Dr K Bhujang Shetty, chairman and MD, Narayana Nethralaya, said the six patients have very minimal chances of getting their vision back despite multiple surgeries. Fifty per cent of patients were also bystanders and were not bursting crackers, the doctor said. The Minto Ophthalmic Hospital saw 27 cases, with nine patients sustaining grievous injuries. A few other private hospitals also treated patients with firecracker injuries -- one with severe burn injuries on the hand and another with severe tendon injuries that needed surgery. A private hospital saw 23 cases of eye injuries. Two of them were grievous which required surgeries to restore functional vision.

