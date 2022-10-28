Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University protests postponed for a day, meeting with ministers on Friday

Published: 28th October 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru_Univ_Campus_road_2

A portion of the newly-relaid Mariyappanapalya Jnana Bharthi main road in Bangalore University campus caved in. (Photo | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tensions are flaring at Bangalore University campus even as students have postponed their protest for another day amidst assurances from ministers. According to sources from the university, a meeting will be held on Friday to discuss compensation for Shilpa Shree’s family following her death on October 23. Shilpa, a BU student, was run over by a BMTC bus on campus on October 10 and had been fighting for life for almost two weeks, before succumbing to her injuries.

Student protests following the accident were quelled by Housing Minister V Somanna and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar. They had assured that a meeting will be held to discuss compensation to be given to Shilpa’s family as well as safety measures to be enacted in the campus.

However, with no meeting materialising and Shilpa’s death following, students had threatened to protest on Thursday if a meeting wasn’t conducted immediately. On Thursday, an unofficial meeting was held with university officials and students, who said they will postpone protesting if a meeting was held on Friday.

However, the students are unsure if the ministers will honour their promise. “We have been told that an official meeting will be held on Friday. If a meeting is held, we will hopefully be able to address government compensation for Shilpa’s family. If not, we will continue protesting,” said Lokesh Ram, vice president of the BU Postgraduate and Research Scholars Union.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, BU Vice Chancellor Dr S M Jayakar, along with several syndicate members, met Shilpa’s family in Bangarpet to offer their condolences. The university has paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. BMTC has borne the treatment costs for Shilpa, having already paid an initial instalment of Rs 20 lakh.

