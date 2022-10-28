BBMP to take out city-wide cleaning camp aign ahead of Global Investors Meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) in November, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will undertake an intensive cleaning campaign across the city. The meet, which will be held from November 2 to 4 at Bengaluru Palace, will see participation of investors from across the globe.

The civic body has issued orders to zonal commissioners of all eight zones to organise cleaning drives. This will include development of footpaths and medians, sealing of potholes, asphalting, cleaning of road/building debris and waste, removal of flexes, and planting of saplings. Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath inspected various areas in each zone on Thursday morning.

He instructed zonal commissioners to inspect their respective zones and identify problem areas to resolve the issues. BBMP officials have also instructed other departments, including BESCOM and BWSSB, to cooperate with the efforts, especially in areas where roads have been damaged.

