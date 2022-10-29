Appu’s Lasting Impression

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fourth grader from the city has paid an unique tribute to sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar ahead of his death anniversary. Shresht Prabhu, a nine-year-old, has created a portrait of the late actor made ntirely of Rubik’s cubes.

Created out of over 370 individual Rubik’s cubes, the portrait pays homage to one of Shresht’s favourite actors in the Kannada film industry. Guruprasad Prabhu, Shresht’s father says that the latter has been solving puzzles since a young age that he has always been a quick learner.

“I initially developed an interest in solving them, and when he saw the colourful cubes, he was excited. He quickly picked it up from me and I realised that he had a talent for it,” says Guruprasad, adding that he’s been solving Rubik’s cubes for more than 4 years now. He started with the smaller 3x3 cubes, and he quickly learned to solve them within 15 seconds and now has progressed to 4x4, megamix and pyramid shaped cubes.

So far, Shresht has created portraits of famous personalities such as Virat Kohli, Ratan Tata and Dr. Rajkumar, Rishab Shetty among others. With his father support and tutoring from fellow Rubik’s cube enthusiasts in the city, Shresht quickly developed a knack for creating portraits. hresht plans to make live portraits of celebrities using Rubik’s cubes. He also plans to one day represent India in Speed cubing competitions and events one day. His passion for the Rubik’s Cube started at the age of six years.

