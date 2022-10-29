Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man done to death by wife, brother

On Wednesday evening, he went to meet Mary and found her with his brother, Anthony, 37.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old man was reportedly killed by his wife and brother, who were in an illicit relationship, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. On learning about their affair, he questioned his wife, which led to the murder. Japamale, 40, a resident of Jyothinagar on Kanakapura Road, was married to Thagai Mary, 32, and worked in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday evening, he went to meet Mary and found her with his brother, Anthony, 37.  He started an argument and questioned her about Anthony, who tried to intervene. As things worsened and the argument grew more heated, Mary and Anthony allegedly attacked Japamale with an iron rod. In order to mislead police, the accused made the murder look like suicide, and hung the body in the cow shed after cleaning up the bloodstains.

They wanted to bury the body quickly. “Suspecting foul play, neighbours informed the police. After we checked the body, we found external injuries and took both suspects for questioning. During interrogation on Thursday, the duo confessed to have killed Japamale as he objected to their illicit relationship,” said an officer who is part of investigations. They were arrested. Sathanur police have registered a case. 

