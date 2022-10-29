Cocktails in Trend

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU:  2022 is giving us hopes of normality, of putting the struggles of COVID behind us. All of us are ready to live boldly now and we expect this sentiment to flow into the world of cocktails as well. Twists on classics to portable drinks, here are trends that will make a splash in 2022! For those of us who frequent trendy bars, a controversial yet very 2022 new trend has found its way onto cocktail menus in only the most avant-garde of venues.

For being able to choose alcohol-free beverages without having to sacrifice flavours, fizz or authenticity. For indulging in a drink without having to abstain completely. For a return to more simplicity with natural and ‘clean’ products. For drinking less in quantity but better in quality.

There’s never been a more exciting time for flavourists in the alcohol drinks industry than now.

Ever since the pandemic began, as consumers started embracing mindful drinking, there’s been growing demand for non-alcoholic or low-alcohol variants in a variety of flavours. Alcoholic beverages that offer ‘lighter,’ innovative taste experiences and leave a positive, adventurous and delightful impact on the mind are seeing more takers. Flavourists feel there’s absolutely no limit to creativity when it comes to creating exciting flavours and combinations to quench consumer’s thirst for satiety and adventure.

Flavours is one of the fastest-growing taste solutions companies which offers an exciting range of flavour solutions for alcoholic and non-alcoholic spirits and liqueurs. Our choice of classic, unique and exotic flavour blends are used in whisky, brandy, gin, wines, malt beverages, vodka, cocktails, premium tonics and more. Our strong capabilities in natural flavouring solutions and innovative technologies in liquid flavour development, strong technical know-how and most importantly creativity sets us apart from other players. Today a greater number of people want to enjoy a composed drink for relaxation without the ‘hungover’ effect. Adding adaptogenic ingredients like buransh, rosemary, etc. can bring in a meaningful purpose to beverage consumption. 28% consumers are willing to pay more for spirits with unique ingredients.

When we asked more than a dozen bartenders, sommeliers and drinks writers on what the bar industry will look like this fall, their responses formed a landscape that felt oddly familiar: flavour drinks, flavoured spirits and disco? The future, it seems, looks a lot like the past. Midori and Malibu are poised for a comeback while vinyl-spinning DJs are must-haves for any new bar. But alongside these throwbacks, this fall will see an array of exciting new developments. Among them are the long overdue breakout moment for nouvelle ere du gin, a new era for gin and, apparently, smoked bumps with everything.

The trendiest and the most expensive cocktail in town at 10 speakeasy which is equally unique and guess what, it’s a millionaire by itself, introducing Millionaire Manhattan. The exemplary classic 30-year-old Ballantine's in coalescence with sette wine and rich luxardo maraschino cherry brine. Stirred over the ice and carefully strained into crystal coupe glass. Finally garnished with one maraschino cherries, there you have it the elixir of luxury.

