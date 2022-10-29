Karnataka HC stays order evicting nursery from Lalbagh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court stayed the order passed by the Department of Horticulture, discontinuing the lease of 1 acre and 29 guntas land granted to Nurserymen Cooperative Society Limited in Lalbagh premises. It also permitted the Society to run the business in Lalbagh till the case is decided.

“The operation and execution of all further proceedings taken, pursuant to the order dated October 18, 2022, shall remain stayed, till the next date of hearing. The petitioners are permitted to run their business in the premises, subject to the result of the petition,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna in the interim order passed after the petition filed by Govind, vice-president, and R Ravi, director of the Society.

The petitioners contended that the department authorities had erred in not considering the fact that members of the Society and staff are dependent on it for their income, and will be deprived of their livelihood due to cancellation of the lease. The authorities locked the leased premises on October 21 without notice, and the saplings and plants, valued at Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore, have not been watered for more than five days. This has caused loss in revenue to the Society, the petitioners alleged.

They contended that they are in possession of the nursery since 1990. On October 18, they received the eviction order, which came as a bolt from the blue, as they were not notified that they would be evicted. The order was issued unilaterally and without assigning any reasons, they alleged.

A day after the order was issued, a letter was issued by the horticulture department to freeze the bank accounts of the Society and cancel all facilities given under Section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency Public in Procurements Act. The action was taken as the Society was not working for the benefit of farmers, for which it was established. The department itself can undertake nursery activities as it has skilled persons, graduates and postgraduates as employees, it claimed.

