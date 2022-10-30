Bengaluru: SP visits village as mystery shrouds kidnap bid

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Amid rumours of children kidnappers on the prowl which the police have rubbished, an incident of two children claiming to have braved a kidnap attempt by a gang occurred at a remote Bellara Megala Gollarahatti hamlet near Huliyar in Chikkanayakanahalli on Saturday.

According to one of the students, Lohith -- who studies in Class 4, he and another girl student managed to escape from the gang that came in a car. The boy has sustained bruises, which he claimed were sustained when he fell into a mesquite bush. As the incident looked suspicious, SP Rahulkumar Shahapurwad visited the spot to get first-hand information. “Only after an investigation, will we ascertain whether it was a kidnap attempt,” he said.

The gang tried to snatch the girl, also studying in Class 4, but Lohith pulled her by the leg and saved her, said other children who were eyewitnesses. Later, the girl helped Lohith escape, but he fell into the bush, they said. The gang sped away after the children started screaming, it is said.

The children said the car was grey coloured and there were three children inside the car. But the police suspect their account. “There were no such incidents reported in the region recently,” said an officer.

“We dialled the helpline number 112 immediately after the incident around 11.30 am, but the police arrived only at 2 pm. If they had responded quickly, the gang which went towards Chikkanayakanahalli could have been nabbed,” alleged Lakkenahalli Manjunath, a social activist. The panic-stricken parents, who trust their children, said they are not ready to send their wards to school till the case is cracked. Former BJP MLA K S Kirankumar visited the spot and pacified the villagers.

