Lalbagh top officials not letting us in: Nurserymen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court intervened in a matter related to the Nurseryman Cooperative Society on Lalbagh premises, society board members allege that top officials, including Lalbagh Director Nagendra Prasad and Joint Director HM Jagadeesh, are preventing them from entering the one acre and 64 cent area on the West Gate side. This has put the plants in danger, they added.

Ravi, one of the board members, told The New Sunday Express, “Since yesterday (Friday), we have been denied entry. Lives of around 350 society members are at stake. They are not being allowed to take care of the plants. If the plants die, around Rs 2 crore will be wasted and we will be at a loss.”

But the Lalbagh authorities denied the allegations and said the matter is in court. The society members are trying it to bring Lalbagh a bad name, they added. “The claims of members that they are not allowed to water the plants are false. They have been let in to take care of the nursery,” said Nagendra Prasad. “Only the main gate is closed. A small gate is kept open and seven to eight members are allowed to water the plants whenever they want from morning till evening,” Jagadeesh said.

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court intervened in a matter related to the Nurseryman Cooperative Society on Lalbagh premises, society board members allege that top officials, including Lalbagh Director Nagendra Prasad and Joint Director HM Jagadeesh, are preventing them from entering the one acre and 64 cent area on the West Gate side. This has put the plants in danger, they added. Ravi, one of the board members, told The New Sunday Express, “Since yesterday (Friday), we have been denied entry. Lives of around 350 society members are at stake. They are not being allowed to take care of the plants. If the plants die, around Rs 2 crore will be wasted and we will be at a loss.” But the Lalbagh authorities denied the allegations and said the matter is in court. The society members are trying it to bring Lalbagh a bad name, they added. “The claims of members that they are not allowed to water the plants are false. They have been let in to take care of the nursery,” said Nagendra Prasad. “Only the main gate is closed. A small gate is kept open and seven to eight members are allowed to water the plants whenever they want from morning till evening,” Jagadeesh said.