Plaint against advocate for slapping revenue assistant in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old second division assistant working in the revenue office of the South Sub-Division on KG Road has filed a complaint against an advocate for allegedly slapping and abusing him while enquiring about a property dispute case.

M Krishna Murthy, the second division assistant, has filed the complaint against the advocate Umesh MK.

The complaint was filed with the Halasuru Gate police station on Friday evening. The advocate is accused of slapping the complainant around 5 pm on Friday.

The incident happened at the victim’s office. Meanwhile the Karnataka State Government Revenue Employees’ Association has urged the police to take stringent action against the advocate, and protection be given to the victim. They have also urged the Bar Council to cancel the registration of the advocate.

