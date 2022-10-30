Home Cities Bengaluru

Two riders die after being thrown off KIA flyover

They were coming towards the city from Nandi Hills when the accident occurred.

BENGALURU: In a freak accident on the flyover of the Kempegowda International Airport, two of the three persons riding the same bike died after they were thrown off the flyover near Yelahanka Santhe Circle on Saturday around 10.45 am. All three were PG students of fashion technology. They were coming towards the city from Nandi Hills when the accident occurred.

The rider had forgotten to lift the side stand and when he was on the flyover, the stand hit a concrete hollow block on the road. The impact threw the rider off-balance and he hit the side wall of the flyover. He fell on the flyover, while the other two on the pillion were thrown off the bridge from a height of 35 feet.

The deceased are Amol Pramod Amte and Amith Singh, both 29. Amte died on the way to hospital, while Singh succumbed to injuries at a private hospital around 12.50 pm. The rider, Sourav De (27), is said to be out of danger. Singh was from Delhi, while Amte was from Maharashtra. De is from Rajasthan. All were staying at HSR Layout. “They had gone to Nandi Hills early in the morning.

De had taken his brother’s bike for the jolly ride. The rider survived as he was wearing a proper helmet. Of the two deceased, one was wearing a substandard helmet, while the other was without a headgear. Both the deceased fell inside the barricaded area of the Metro construction site under the flyover,” said an officer.

