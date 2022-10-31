After 20 days succumbed to injuries, folk artist Narasimha Murthy breathes last

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The folk artist and harmonium master Narasimha Murthy, who came under an uprooted peepal tree in Hesaraghatta, when he was returning home on his two-wheeler, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

Following the incident that occurred on October 12, Murthy, aged about 56, had become immobile, as his cerebral vertebrae were damaged and his skull had about eight fractures. He was battling for life at a private hospital in Frazer Town, but his family got him discharged as there was no progress.

Raghu, the victim’s relative, said Murthy played the harmonium at functions, village fairs and temples. He has two sons, who are doing menial work. “The financial condition is very bad. Ironically, neither the Hesaraghatta Gram Panchayat nor the MLA’s office is aware of this news. The Soladevanahalli police have registered a case,” he said.

Dr Santosh S, who treated the victim in the hospital, says, the latter was referred from ESI Hospital - Rajajinagar. When he arrived, he was under neuro shock and his upper and lower limbs were motionless.

He was on a ventilator and had three cardiac arrests in the last eight days. The family got him discharged on Saturday evening.

Hours after he was taken out of the hospital, Murthy reportedly breathed his last. MR Shivaraju, an egg merchant, who survived by a whisker as the tree fell just 10 feet in front of his scooter, recalled the incident. “As the area has been receiving heavy rain, old trees are getting uprooted. As the peepal tree fell and crushed a person, I was shocked as it happened before my eyes.”

Meanwhile, Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath said he can arrange for reimbursement of funds if the family comes to his Singanayakanahalli house and submits the original hospital bills.

