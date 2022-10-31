Bengaluru school booked for fake NOC paper

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru school is in soup, following allegations of forgery levelled against it for falsifying its no objection certificate. The school, which earlier had several students excel in JEE and NEET, is also facing several allegations from parents.

Chief Fire Officer for the High Grounds Fire Station, Mahesh R, registered a complaint against Bengaluru-based Narayan Olympiad School in Kodigehalli, stating that the school administration had forged its NOC and faked the name of the official who had issued it. Kodigehalli police filed an FIR against the school under various sections of the IPC.

“The issue had started during the Covid period when we had reports of the school not adhering to the fee reductions ordered by the government and high court. Following this, we had helped set up a welfare association for parents to ensure that these issues are not repeated, but it led to harassment of students whose parents were involved in the association,” said B N Yoganand, president of the Karnataka State Private School and College Parent Associations Co-Ordination Forum.

He said that while block education officers were involved to resolve issues, parents had allegedly faced harassment from the school, and filed several RTIs on the school.

“We had found many inconsistencies, includ­ing building and fire safety violations, as well as falsifying of CBSE, NOC and other certificates,” he said. The parents had approached several departments, including the High Grounds Fire Station, to verify the documents.

“We had found that the NOC was falsified and signed under the name of a non-existent officer, which is why we have registered a forgery case,” Mahesh said.

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru school is in soup, following allegations of forgery levelled against it for falsifying its no objection certificate. The school, which earlier had several students excel in JEE and NEET, is also facing several allegations from parents. Chief Fire Officer for the High Grounds Fire Station, Mahesh R, registered a complaint against Bengaluru-based Narayan Olympiad School in Kodigehalli, stating that the school administration had forged its NOC and faked the name of the official who had issued it. Kodigehalli police filed an FIR against the school under various sections of the IPC. “The issue had started during the Covid period when we had reports of the school not adhering to the fee reductions ordered by the government and high court. Following this, we had helped set up a welfare association for parents to ensure that these issues are not repeated, but it led to harassment of students whose parents were involved in the association,” said B N Yoganand, president of the Karnataka State Private School and College Parent Associations Co-Ordination Forum. He said that while block education officers were involved to resolve issues, parents had allegedly faced harassment from the school, and filed several RTIs on the school. “We had found many inconsistencies, includ­ing building and fire safety violations, as well as falsifying of CBSE, NOC and other certificates,” he said. The parents had approached several departments, including the High Grounds Fire Station, to verify the documents. “We had found that the NOC was falsified and signed under the name of a non-existent officer, which is why we have registered a forgery case,” Mahesh said.