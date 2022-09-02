1.59 lakh Ganesha idols immersed in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 1.59 lakh Ganesha idols were immersed in designated spots, including lakes, kalyanis and mobile immersion tankers, on Wednesday. According to BBMP, 1,59,980 idols were immersed in the eight zones of the Palike on the day of the festival after pujas.

Despite a ban on use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols, 12,000 such idols were found in BBMP limits. The officials, however, ensured that such idols did not end up in waterbodies and had made arrangements for their immersion. The highest number of clay Ganesha idols were immersed in South Zone. As many as 68,521 idols were immersed at Yediyur Lake and the immersion tankers stationed in nearby areas.

