Bommai flags off Kempegowda campaign

The statue has been named as the ‘Statue of Prosperity’ to symbolise Kempegowda’s vision of development, Bommai said.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday flagged-off a campaign to collect soil and water for the Kempegowda theme park which is set to come up at the Bengaluru airport. The government plans to unveil the Kempegowda statue on November.1.

However, the date will be finalised depending on the availability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the theme park, Bommai said the state government will install Kempegowda statues at Vidhana Soudha and Lal Bagh. The statue has been named as the ‘Statue of Prosperity’ to symbolise Kempegowda’s vision of development, Bommai said.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is vice-president of the Kempegowda Heritage Places Development Authority, said the city of Bengaluru attained global fame due to the great vision of Kempegowda.

This campaign will be held for 45 days prior to the dedication of the statue. During the campaign, soil and and water will be collected from villages from all the 31 districts. A vehicle mounted with an LED screen will traverse through each district of the state.

