Covid positivity rate, caseload shows dip in Bengaluru

The number of Covid cases has been less than 1,000 in the past four days.

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

A woman provides nose swab samples for Covid test in Bengaluru

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid-19 cases and the day’s case positivity rate have started seeing a downward trend in the past eight days. Experts say the dip is due to widespread infection, and gradual onset of immunity among people.

The number of Covid cases has been less than 1,000 in the past four days. Although the number of tests was affected due to the weekend and festive holidays, the case positivity rate has been around 4 per cent for eight days. In all, 639 cases, including 281 cases in Bengaluru, and positivity rate of 2.58 per cent was reported on Wednesday, though 24,741 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) head Dr MK Sudarshan attributed the dip in cases to widespread infection with the same variants of Omicron, and gradual onset of immunity to these variants. This is also because no new ‘Variant of Concern’ is reported, he said.

Health officials said more people taking the booster dose has helped bring down the caseload. Among senior citizens, 45.53 per cent have taken the booster dose. Among the double-vaccinated in the 18-59 age group, the percentage of those opting for a booster dose is increasing. From 0.09 per cent on July 14 to 9.53 per cent on Thursday, the number has been increasing since the government started providing it free on July 15.

STILL ON HIGH ALERT
With more festivities coming up (Onam on September 8, Mahalaya Amavasya on September 25), the health department is on high alert, and has insisted on following Covid protocol.
Cases of ILI, SARI and symptomatic international arrivals being tested
Asymptomatic primary contacts aged above 60 years, with co-morbidities, being tested
Genome sequencing done of samples with CT values below 25 among symptomatic international arrivals, hospitalised patients, or those from large clusters
Hospitalisation mandatory for those with co-morbidities, aged above 60

